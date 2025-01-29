Disgraced Mike Pence, Funded by Big Pharma, Tries to Derail RFK’s Nomination

Disgraced Mike Pence and the group of establishment relics he formed, Advancing American Freedom, has been attempting to destroy Robert F. Kennedy’s nomination. Big Pharma funds his group.

Pence originally used abortion as his argument, but RFK promised not to let his views interfere with the job.

Kennedy has tried to reassure Republicans by saying his personal views don’t matter and that he will implement all of the anti-abortion policies from the first Trump administration.

Pence is now posting a May video of Trump lambasting RFK as a “radical liberal “and “Democrat plant.” Trump did that when his numbers were low, and RFK was threatening to peel away Republican voters. Trump has an agreement with RFK now. They agree on those things he will work on.

Donald Trump has a clear understanding with RFK that he can’t go near oil, gas, and coal, among other things. However, DJT does want to make America healthy again.

Pence and his advocacy group have been among the most outspoken GOP critics of Kennedy’s nomination to serve as HHS secretary. Tuesday’s ad buy is in addition to last week’s six-figure spend from the Pence-founded group opposing RFK Jr.’s nomination..

Mr. Kennedy’s nomination has mostly come under scrutiny because of his vaccine comments. The media is trying to pawn off a petition by 17,000 doctors saying they don’t want him appointed. However, it’s a fraud. Anyone can sign it without proving s/he is a doctor. I signed it as Dr. Ben Casey.

People continually lie about RFK’s views on vaccines.

“As I’ve said before with all these nominees, there’s a path, but I reserve judgment until after they go through the hearing process,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) told CNN on Monday. “My job is to make sure they get that process. But, yeah, I think there’s a way for him to get there.”

Let President Trump have his picks. If they stray, he’ll fire them.

Why is the disgraced Mike Pence accepting money from the pharmaceutical industry to attack RFK Jr? Don’t let these dirty tricks distract from the light. Confirm RFK! pic.twitter.com/Bao1TBxCMD — Calley Means (@calleymeans) January 29, 2025

CONFIRM RFK Jr. “I don’t look into Fauci’s head…nor into Bill Gates head…I lay out what they did…and the story speaks for itself. It’s a story of people involved in really terrible, terrible, immoral, homicidal and criminal behaviour…” -RFK Jr. pic.twitter.com/odUqCbyZUb — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 28, 2025

Bilionaire Nicole Shanahan said she will pay for candidates to primary 13 specific senators if they oppose RFK’s nomination.

Dear U.S. Senators, Bobby may play nice; I won’t. pic.twitter.com/G9SZjZhFYR — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) January 29, 2025

