Biden’s $30 Million Racial Equity Program Funds Crack Pipes

The Biden administration really cares about drug addicts, especially minority addicts. They care so much that they plan to provide them with crack pipes so they can kill themselves with the poison.

Biden’s $30 million grant program will begin in May, and will provide funds to nonprofits and local governments to help make drug use safer for addicts.

Included in the grant, which is overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services, are funds for “smoking kits/supplies.”

A spokesman for the agency told the Washington Free Beacon that these kits will provide pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and “any illicit substance.”

They’re doing it for the “underserved communities,” including African Americans and “LGBTQ+ persons.”

They’re really looking out for the underserved — maybe they want to kill them. They sure don’t care about them.

Wouldn’t a better use of that money be for rehab?

That takes in almost all of the homeless. Democrats are encouraging drug addiction.

People say high rent causes homelessness but Ben, who has been homeless in San Francisco for 7 years, says the “vast majority” are homeless due to addiction. Just 6-7% are from SF. Ben says he "boosts" (shoplifts) and breaks into cars to pay for his $60/day heroin habit. pic.twitter.com/uewKTtBuOS — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) February 6, 2022

Related