Chicoms Have the Olympic Advantage as They Starve & Isolate Foreign Athletes

The Chicoms’ extreme COVID measures are keeping dozens of athletes out of their events. It’s giving them a tremendous advantage. Lucky for them.

Athletes in Beijing are reportedly “crying like crazy” in hellish quarantine with miserable food where “hope is dead” as dozens miss out on their events after testing positive and being carted off to isolation camps, The UK Daily Mail online reports.

Valeria Vasnetsova, a Russian biathlete, uploaded a grim picture of food she said was served three times a day for five days straight, leaving her emaciated with “bones sticking out.”

Is China using quarantines to rig the Olympics? A Russian athlete, Valeria Vasnetsova, has blown the whistle. She says foreign athletes who test positive for covid are being starved, so they can’t compete even if they recover. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/tM79dQZEID — Clint Ehrlich (@ClintEhrlich) February 5, 2022

Natalia Maliszewska, a Polish skater, was left “crying and crying” after being repeatedly taken in and out of isolation over unclear Covid tests – including “horror” wake-up by officials at 3 am. In the middle of one night, they told her she could return to Olympic Village and then changed their minds. She said she was “crying like crazy” and didn’t feel safe.

“I know a lot of people do not understand this situation. Positive and negative tests, tests confirming isolation, suddenly positive tests … Later, good results again,” Maliszewska wrote in Polish in her Instagram post, which she also posted on Twitter. It was translated into English by a Polish radio journalist named Mateusz Ligęza.

“I don’t understand it either,” she wrote. “I don’t believe in anything anymore. In no tests. No games. It’s a big joke for me.”

Finland’s Marko Antila was forced to remain in isolation even 18 days after a positive test. He was healthy and not getting food, causing him extreme stress.

That’s definitely deliberate.

Since Sunday, 350 Olympic participants, including athletes, journalists, and staff, tested positive — allegedly. Once they get a positive test, they must go back to their hotels and isolate themselves.

They must have no symptoms and have two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart.

The Chicoms have a lot of athletes crying.

U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou announced Monday he will not be able to compete in his individual competition in the Beijing Winter Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19. You can view the list here.

Do people really trust the tests?

It’s taken a terrible mental toll. Who is minding the store? No one is supervising these Chicoms, probably because they’re afraid.

