Scooby-Doo Cartoon Goes Gay

Velma, one of the key characters in the widely beloved world of “Scooby-Doo” kids’ shows and movies, is portrayed as a lesbian in the new movie “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!”

Movie clips circulating online show Velma has the hots for Coco Diablo.

this my fave scene of her !! pic.twitter.com/V07OfY1nsS — Pia 🍃 (@soleildiddle) October 4, 2022

In one clip, after setting eyes on Coco, Velma’s glasses fog up, her cheeks turn red, and she says, “Jinkies.”

Velma first meets Coco Diablo in “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo”#Scoobydoohistory pic.twitter.com/TnWGS0B5GK — Scooby-Doo History (@scoobyhistory) October 4, 2022

Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated producer Tony Cervone confirms character Velma Dinkley is a lesbian. Filmmaker James Gunn also reveals that he was blocked from depicting Velma as a lesbian in the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo film. pic.twitter.com/u2iekXGWya — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 13, 2020

