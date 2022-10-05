Scooby-Doo Cartoon Goes Gay

M Dowling
Velma, one of the key characters in the widely beloved world of “Scooby-Doo” kids’ shows and movies, is portrayed as a lesbian in the new movie “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!

Movie clips circulating online show Velma has the hots for Coco Diablo.

In one clip, after setting eyes on Coco, Velma’s glasses fog up, her cheeks turn red, and she says, “Jinkies.”


