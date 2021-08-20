Biden’s Afghanistan presser did not match reality and then he ran out

















During today’s Afghanistan presser, Joe Biden had a lot of trouble talking and often sounded like a drunk because of his mental problem. Biden bragged about flying home 169 Americans yesterday. That is out of 15,000 Americans, although he doesn’t actually know how many are there.

He lied and said he is working in close cooperation with our allies. He kept saying they are all working together. It took him 36 hours to talk with Boris Johnson.

He is going to have a united front with our allies moving forward, he said. The G7 will meet next week.

Biden is still relying on the Taliban to get safe passage for Americans.

The figurehead president put in a line about how sad it all is, after showing nothing but callousness prior to this.

Biden said he’s focused on saving all Americans, talking to all our commanders, and blah, blah, blah.

He took questions.

First, he claimed there is no questioning of the US credibility around the world, couldn’t seem to remember General Austin’s name, and then blathered about why he left which is not the problem. No one is complaining about ending the war, but he insists on deflecting.

He actually thinks he can put international pressure on the Taliban terrorists.

Nothing he said resembles what is going on on the ground, Major Garrett of CBS said.

Second, he blathered about how he’s dealing with terror around the world without being on the ground.

Third, he addressed the warning from the 35 State Department officials, claiming he gets all kinds of cables. Then he claimed the buck stops with him.

Fourth, he lied and said he knows of no circumstance where Americans can’t get to the airport.

Fifth, Biden’s message to one of our allies being hunted down is he wants them out.

Sixth, why didn’t he secure the area around the airport? Biden said hey haven’t set up a perimeter because it will bring unexpected circumstances. [But the Brits, French, and Germans can do it] He said he’s relying on the Taliban for safe passage.

He blamed Trump for the timeline, but he claims the buck stops with him. The fact is he did NOT follow Trump’s plan which had contingencies and sanctions all along the way.

Lastly, he claimed there is no way in which to see some of what you see now. He claims he got a large number of Americans out.

Seven, NPR followed up on people not being able to get to the airport. Biden said the Taliban are letting Americans through with US passports. The truth is they are taking US passports and not letting them through.

He again claimed there was no intel that the Afghan army would collapse.

As he ran out, a reporter asked, “Why do you continue to trust the Taliban, Mr. President.”

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks on the evacuation of American citizens and their families, SIV applicants and their families, and other vulnerable Afghans. https://t.co/1YZRbu3Znj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 20, 2021

Biden has our back or is it that we have his back?

