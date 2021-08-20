Mayhem in Kabul, soldiers crying, Afghans take back 3 counties

















NATO allies are in harm’s way after paratroopers and rescue teams were forced to enter Kabul city to evacuate citizens and Afghan partners. Taliban militants have set up checkpoints across the city.

This is the Biden administration’s fault. Thank Democrats for this. You know Biden is just a puppet.

Britain, France, Germany, and others are desperately looking for citizens trying to escape from Kabul as the Taliban beat and kill people. Biden and his handlers are forcing American soldiers to stay in the airport instead of rescuing Americans. It’s not what our military wants to do.

US soldiers are finally able to keep a gate open as the Taliban fire at people around the airport.

Situation nearby entrance to the secure area of Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan today. US soldiers in heavy numbers to keep entrance secure while armed Afghans fire warning shots in an attempt to disperse the crowd. pic.twitter.com/eKZoJmddaW — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 20, 2021

British Army 2 Para Soldiers dealing with desperate Afghans outside Kabul Airport, #Afghanistan this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/7z7TWR28X9 — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 20, 2021

Soldiers In Tears

Ward: “It’s not that often that you will find a soldier just start weeping in the middle of a conversation with you in the at 11:00 in the morning, but…that is the level of horror that they’re witnessing and I think for a lot of them, that is the level of guilt they’re feeling” pic.twitter.com/gWZz2xabmg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 20, 2021

It is absolutely criminal that we left all the weapons, an airbase, vehicles for the Taliban. We need to blow them up quickly. They will use it against any Afghans who try to take back their country, and some are trying to take it back.

Watch one of the #Taliban‘s military commanders showing-off the #US Military equipment including tens of HMMWVs which they have now in their service in #Kabul, #Afghanistan‘s capital. pic.twitter.com/Zm7bVkBBOz — Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) August 20, 2021



The Northern Alliance Forces are trying to save the country and took back three districts from the Taliban.

#BREAKING: Within the past 24 hours, the Northern Alliance Forces have managed to recapture 3 districts of #Afghanistan from #Taliban. You can see members of paramilitary force under command of Abdul-Hamid Dadgar after liberating Puli Hisar or Pul-e-Hesar is district in Baghlan👇 pic.twitter.com/z0um94vc7A — Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) August 20, 2021

