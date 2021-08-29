Biden’s allies, the Taliban missed the massive amount of explosives

















Somehow, the suicide bomber who carried a massive 25 pounds of explosives got past those sharp eyes of the Taliban, Biden’s new friends who were guarding the perimeter to the Kabul airport.

The suicide bomber who killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members at the Kabul airport carried about 25 pounds of explosives, loaded with shrapnel, a U.S. official said Friday, and VinNews reported.

The massive amount of explosives and spray of shrapnel created such a large blast that it killed U.S. troops who were inside the airport gate as well as troops and Afghans outside, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss preliminary assessments of the bombing.

A more routine suicide bomber will often carry from five to 10 pounds of explosives.

According to officials, the bomber got to within several yards [5 meters or 5 yards and 1 foot] of the Kabul airport gate, where Afghans were crowded in as part of the ongoing chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan.

