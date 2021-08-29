Stunning! 15 million mail-in ballots unaccounted for in 2020 election

















The Daily Signal reports that in a new study nearly 15 million mail-in ballots in the 2020 presidential election are unaccounted for and a million more were undeliverable.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative watchdog group on election integrity, released a research brief Wednesday assessing the effect of mass mail-in balloting in the election.

“These figures detail how the 2020 push to mail voting needs to be a one-year experiment,” J. Christian Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, said in a public statement.

The report found that 1.1 million mail-in ballots were undeliverable for various reasons. Election officials rejected another 560,814 mail-in ballots.

Another 14.7 million mailed ballots met an “unknown” fate, the report says.

Joe Biden [allegedly] defeated Donald Trump in the presidential race with an Electoral College victory of 306 to 232 after winning Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin by 0.6 percentage points or less.

A Washington Post analysis in February found that flipping fewer than 43,000 votes across those three states could have changed the election outcome. In the nationwide popular vote, Biden received 81,268,924 votes to Trump’s 74,216,154—a margin of 7,052,770 votes.

The Post analysis showed that not only were we less than 100,000 votes away from a solid Republican government with a second Trump term, but the GOP was just 32,000 votes short of taking back the House from Nancy Pelosi and only 14,000 votes from keeping a majority in the US Senate.

Instead, we have Marxists destroying the country and the world.

Related















