Biden’s America’s Back! US Relations with Saudis at a ‘Breaking Point’

Joe Biden, who boasts of his stellar foreign relations expertise, has systematically isolated the US from its allies. The latest involves Saudi Arabia, and it’s a serious problem.

Relations between the US and Saudi Arabia – which go back to 1945 – have never been this bad, according to a report published on Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal. Insiders in Washington and Riyadh blamed the situation on a personal rift between Biden and the Saudi Crown Prince.

The Wall Street Journal article opens with this exchange:

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wearing shorts at his seaside palace, sought a relaxed tone for his first meeting with President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, last September.

The 36-year-old crown prince ended up shouting at Mr. Sullivan after he raised the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The prince told Mr. Sullivan he never wanted to discuss the matter again, said people familiar with the exchange. And the U.S. could forget about its request to boost oil production, he told Mr. Sullivan.

Biden wants Saudi Arabia to become a pariah and he’s made us a pariah with Saudi Arabia and its allies:

The relationship between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia has hit its lowest point in decades, with Mr. Biden saying in 2019 that the kingdom should be treated like a pariah over human-rights issues such as Mr. Khashoggi’s murder.

According to the WSJ, Saudi Arabia won’t pump more oil for the US “keeping in line with Russian interests.” That’s not a completely honest comment since it leaves a lot out.

According to the outlet, the crown prince has sought recognition from Washington as the incoming head of state, which would give him immunity from prosecution for the 2018 killing of dissident Jamal Khashoggi. The Biden White House has refused, bringing up Khashoggi in the first meeting with national security adviser Jake Sullivan and treating with the prince – known by his initials MBS – in his official capacity as Saudi Arabia’s defense minister.

Yet, they have repeatedly demanded Saudi oil.

Jamal Khashoggi was a sometimes writer for Washington Post. His articles attacked the Saudi Arabian monarchy and were aimed at turning Americans against the Kingdom. One day, Khashoggi went into a Saudi embassy and never came out. He was killed and there are horror stories about how it took place.

The Prince denied knowledge of it and the culprits were allegedly executed. The Kingdom also placated the US in a number of ways, including releasing Qatar prisoners after ending a feud. Eventually, after the demands continued, the Saudis gave up.

WAPO ADMITS KHASHOGGI WAS AN ENEMY OF THE US

The Washington Post admitted in an article that Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi embassy in Turkey, was writing propaganda for a Qatar-funded organization. Qatar is Saudi Arabia’s enemy. They’re no friends to the U.S. or Israel either.

Khashoggi was a foreign agent indoctrinating Americans. The purpose was to turn U.S. policy against Saudi Arabia and in favor of The Muslim Brotherhood.

While US President Donald Trump sought to maintain a cordial relationship with the Saudis despite the gruesome incident, Biden publicly denounced Riyadh as a “pariah” during the presidential campaign in 2019 and has since reportedly refused to offer any major concessions to the Saudis, according to the WSJ.

This is the deranged president who claims “WE’RE BACK! AMERICA IS BACK!” We’re not and he’s a mentally limited fool. A Big Bunny recently chased Biden around to keep him from making an utter fool of himself.

THE US CONTINUALLY SPIKES THE BAD RELATIONS

Last July, Prince Khalid bin Salman cut short his trip to Washington when his request for more air defenses got nowhere. The US had removed several Patriot anti-missile systems from Saudi Arabia the month before, citing maintenance needs.

Meanwhile, the Houthi rebels increased the number of missile and drone strikes against the Kingdom and the UAE, seeking to force an end to their involvement in Yemen. One of the Biden administration’s earliest actions was to revoke the designation of the Houthis as terrorists, made by the State Department under Trump.

Since then, Riyadh has canceled the planned visits by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. MBS also reportedly refused to take part in the February 9 call with Biden and his father King Salman.

The Saudis were “dismayed” at the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last August, disapprove of efforts to revive the nuclear deal with Iran, and “bristle” at Washington’s presumption that they will fall in lockstep with whatever the US decides, according to the WSJ.

ALL’S WELL

According to the WSJ, the US and Saudi Arabia relations are fine.

The WSJ reported that NSA spokesperson Adrianne Watson said Biden’s committed to the kingdom’s territorial defense.

A Saudi official at the kingdom’s Washington embassy said after the publication of this article that the relationship between the U.S. and the Kingdom remains strong. He called the meeting between Mr. Sullivan and Prince Mohammed cordial and respectful.

The US defends the Kingdom and they send us oil. That’s the deal. At the same time, Democrats won’t let Khashoggi go.

