FY2022, Over 700,000 Anonymous People Came Into Our New Country

In the fiscal year 2022 (beginning on October 1), there were more than 220,000 gotaways in addition to the hundreds of thousands who were caught or turned themselves in to Border Patrol.

“These are migrants [illegal aliens] detected on cameras/sensors, but there is no manpower to get to them. Stunning numbers for traditionally slower months,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin wrote on Twitter.

Since October 1, another 500,000 illegal aliens — unvetted — have been released into the United States

That brings the number entering to well over 700,000. Enjoy your new country. It will soon be a 3rd World Hellhole and only Democrats will be in charge.

The Biden regime is doing this while we have enemies throughout the world who want to destroy us. We have had Russians, Chinese, Iranians, and so on come in illegally, along with cartels and enormous amounts of drugs.

This is as bad as what is going on in Ukraine, perhaps worse since it appears to go unrecognized for the invasion it is.

While everyone looks to Ukraine, the United States is being destroyed. Instead of looking to Ukraine, look to the south.

Cartels are pouring across with trafficked children and adults and drugs:

NEW: In the last seven days, Rio Grande Valley sector Border Patrol reports they’ve arrested 12 gang members, including 7 from MS-13, as well as 6 migrants with previous criminal histories, including convictions for murder, sexual crimes against children, & smuggling. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 26, 2022

We have no idea who these people are.

WATCH: Human smuggler & illegal immigrants bail out of vehicle in neighborhood after being pursued by @TxDPS in Mission, TX.

Texas DPS says they’re seeing a huge surge in human smuggler pursuits. 3 here this AM in RGV already.

1,274 since launch of Operation Lone Star. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/wnmzYw9Mjy — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 23, 2022

Children mean nothing to Democrats as long as they get new voters and destroy the United States. What was it Pelosi said was the reason for her running for Speaker once again? Oh, I remember, “It’s for the children, the children, the children.”

NEW: In the last 2 days in Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector, agents recovered a group of 5 unaccompanied children abandoned at the riverbank, found 23 migrants locked in 2 rail cars, and arrested a migrant w/ a previous conviction for aggravated sexual assault of a child. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ENbkAStdlr — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 27, 2022

Single adult males – what could go wrong?

NEW: Using thermal technology, a large group of what looks to be predominantly single adult male illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage were apprehended by Border Patrol agents in the remote Big Bend sector in TX with the assistance of @TxDPS.

Courtesy: @USBPChiefBBT @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/5afENt5CyH — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 24, 2022

More children in danger but Democrats aren’t saying a word:

More train rescues, more children discovered in dangerous situations. Along with their canine partners, our agents discovered 23 people locked inside two rail cars, including three young children…in freezing temperatures, with no means of escape! pic.twitter.com/oR7UxXWsTn — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) February 25, 2022

