Department of Defense Plans Human Cyborgs in the Military

Dr. Robert Malone researched human cyborgs, wondering if the Department of Defense was on it given recent research on human augmentation. And, of course, they are. The US government currently believes that human enhancement or augmentation is imperative. What could go wrong?

When you read the DOD’s goal for human cyborgs, you will become more concerned about the Biden executive order signed two days ago. In this order, Biden incorporates expansive biotechnology, biomanufacturing, and the bioeconomy into every government agency.

THE OFFICE FORMS

On April 1, 2014, Defense One wrote: The ability to link human brains to machines, create new life forms and build Star Trek-style disease detectors will soon be the focus of a new Defense Department office.

[About that time, Barack Obama obliterated the ethics office.]

All we know from that is they have an office, but Dr. Malone found more.

HUMAN ENHANCEMENTS TO SOLDIERS

In 2019, the DOD said it was considering the challenges of human enhancement to soldiers (human cyborgs).

“Peter Emanuel, Ph.D., the Army’s Senior Research Scientist for Bioengineering, sees a future 30 years from now where a U.S. Soldier can direct a swarm of drones in battle through a direct brain-to-machine connection using a neural implant. The implant also allows him to see exactly what each of those drones is seeing, then digitally integrate this information in his brain and send it as data to other machines, fellow Soldiers, or his command and control element.”

IT’S IMPERATIVE

In May 2021, the US space force chief scientist says human augmentation is an “imperative.”

Human augmentation should be embraced by the West to keep up with the competition, US Space Force chief scientist Dr. Joel Mozer said during an event last week at the Airforce Research Laboratory.

“In our business of national defense, it’s imperative that we embrace this new age, lest we fall behind our strategic competitors,” Mozer said.

The chief scientist further explained that human augmentation will eventually develop into technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality — including “nerve stimulation” to enhance the simulation of physical sensations.

What if soldiers don’t want to be augmented? They had to take vaccines. Will they have to be augmented?

HUMAN AND MACHINE FUSION

Another Peter Alexander article elaborated on the Cyborg soldier of 2050, the human and machine fusion and what it means for the future.

“At the direction of the BHPC Executive Committee, the BHPC study group conducted a year-long assessment entitled “Cyborg Soldier 2050: Human/Machine Fusion and the Impact for the Future of the DOD”. The primary objective of this effort was to forecast and evaluate the military implications of machines that are physically integrated with the human body to augment and enhance human performance over the next 30 years. This report summarizes this assessment and findings; identifies four potential military-use cases for new technologies in this area; and assesses their impact upon the DOD organizational structure, warfighter doctrine and tactics, and interoperability with U.S. allies and civil society.”

This is what they think is okay:

ocular enhancements to imaging, sight, and situational awareness;

restoration and programmed muscular control through an optogenetic bodysuit;

sensor web;

auditory enhancement for communication and protection; and

direct neural enhancement of the human brain for two-way data transfer.

That’s just from the abstract. The program talks about gene editing, but don’t worry it’s a safe genes program.

The depth and breadth of this program are shocking. They have no concept of meaningful oversight of the mechanical engineering of human beings. There appears to be no self-awareness or any sense of bioethical boundaries.

What if I don’t want to be edited?

READ THE FULL STORY AT DR. MALONE’S SUBSTACK

Related