WaPo Catches McAuliffe Lying as Polls Show Youngkin 8 Points Ahead

















Terry McAuliffe can’t stop lying and even The Washington Post gave him four Pinocchios for his lies about Youngkin owning dental clinics abusing children for money. That’s actually something McAuliffe might do.

McAuliffe also lied in an appearance on WSLS-TV for an interview. He lies on all his appearances

“It was a little frightening to hear the conversation,” McAuliffe said. “Today in Virginia, we have 1,542 children in ICU beds somewhere throughout the Commonwealth, two children under the age of 11 died the other day. But the head of infectious diseases for the University of Virginia Medical Center was telling me we’re going to live with this for another two years, but he also said the most important thing everybody can do is get vaccinated and wear masks. And that’s a big difference in this race.”

This is so easily debunked. Since THE ONSET OF THE VIRUS, 948 were hospitalized, and most had co-morbidities. Ten died.

During a gubernatorial forum, he said: “We just had 4,000 cases yesterday here in the Commonwealth of Virginia. … We’ve just 1,142 children in serious, in hospitals, in ICU beds.”

WaPo quoted McAuliffe during the debate lying viciously and he says it in a campaign ad: “Small Smiles, a string of dental clinics preying on unsuspecting poor families. As a Wall Street executive, Glenn Youngkin took over this chain of dental clinics, increasing corporate profits through serious abuse and the performing of unnecessary procedures on children.”

He accused the man of abusing children. Via WaPo: The Pinocchio Test On just about every level, this campaign ad is flat-out false. It claims that Youngkin “took over” the dental clinics. Not only was he not part of the original transaction, but Carlyle did not own or manage the clinics; it merely helped fund the deal with loans. After the problems were exposed and the company failed to make good on its loans, in 2010 (before Youngkin became chief operating officer), the loans were renegotiated to give Carlyle a relatively small equity stake. Only at that point did Carlyle even have the right to name a board director. But the company still was mostly owned by Arcapita, the Bahrain investment firm. One might fault the terms of the Arcapita purchase for increasing pressure on company executives to maximize profits — but again, Youngkin had no role in the original deal. Given that the ad displays an image of the Senate report — which says that Arcapita owned the holding company of Small Smiles — there is no excuse for such flimflammery. McAuliffe earns Four Pinocchios. Even Democrats Can’t Stand This Creep! NEW Virginia Poll (Fox News) “Who do you trust to do a better job on education?” Terry McAuliffe: 44%

Glenn Youngkin: 52% pic.twitter.com/Q4QM7JcSR1 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 28, 2021 NEW Virginia Poll (Fox News) Terry McAuliffe: 45%

Glenn Youngkin: 53% — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 28, 2021

