Biden’s BBB Bill Mandates a “Kill Switch” in All Cars

The Build Back Better bill has been cut back to $1.85T but the programs remain. It looks like there were cuts thanks to accounting tricks. One of the clauses still in it is a kill switch for all cars, not just for people convicted of drunk driving. We reported this in August when it was in the first trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

Marketed to Congress as a benign tool to help prevent drunk driving, the so-called infrastructure measure has a kill switch for your car. It will mandate it for every car in five years, former Rep. Bob Barr reports.