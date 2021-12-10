Biden’s BBB Bill Mandates a “Kill Switch” in All Cars

The Build Back Better bill has been cut back to $1.85T but the programs remain. It looks like there were cuts thanks to accounting tricks. One of the clauses still in it is a kill switch for all cars, not just for people convicted of drunk driving. We reported this in August when it was in the first trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.
Marketed to Congress as a benign tool to help prevent drunk driving, the so-called infrastructure measure has a kill switch for your car. It will mandate it for every car in five years, former Rep. Bob Barr reports.
The “safety” device must “passively monitor the performance of a driver of a motor vehicle to accurately identify whether that driver may be impaired.”
Passively means it will always be on and monitoring the car. It connects to controls and can disable it at any time it deems the driver is impaired. It is an open system which means it has a backdoor allowing third parties to remotely access it at any time.
Forget privacy. People won’t have control over their own car which could end up going awry at any time.
Leaving drivers and passengers in the hands of an algorithm is very dangerous. This is tyranny.
How is this constitutional?
It is only one of many problems with this bill, and this is only one.