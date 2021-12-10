Companies Begin to End Forced Vaccinations

















Following a federal district court stay of the Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors, companies are starting to end forced vaccinations.

HCA, the largest hospital chain in America, with over a half-million employees has ended the vaccination mandate.

Oracle, the world’s #2 software company with 132,000 employees will not mandate COV vaccinations.

GE, 3M, and Verizon have also stopped forcing vaccinations.

The NYPD was able to block the mandate in New York City.

It took a federal court to get them to do the right thing but it looks like the Dominos will fall. These companies can’t afford to lose people.

The problem is a lot of damage has already been done. The mandates were put out to get corporations to comply, knowing many would before any court case. Many did and many people were fired.

