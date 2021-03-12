Children sold and pedophiles, rapists, kidnappers set free in the US









Investigative reporter Drew Hernandez exposed the amoral human smuggling operation along the border during an interview with Steve Bannon this week.

Mr. Hernandez said that the “Biden Administration refuses to address the human smuggling crisis at the Border. They don’t care about migrants or Hispanics, if they did, they would be exposing these things.”

“The cartels will literally tell these people, ‘If you have a minor with you we’ll give you a lower price of $3,200,’” he told War Room, Friday. “’ We’ll give you safe passage.’”

In addition to that, “we have all these pedophiles, rapists, and kidnappers being released into the United States,” Hernandez said. “This is not a Republican issue, not a Democrat issue.

Think of the lives ruined and no one behind this cares. These are innocent children. It is unforgivable. This is pure evil. We have so many unaccompanied children and so many have been through terrible trauma.

Oh, but Biden doesn’t have the inhumane policies of the Trump administration.

Watch:

While Joe Biden and his administration won’t acknowledge the tragedy at the border, Mexican President Obrador does:

Mexico Acknowledges Biden’s Border Crisis?! WATCH LIVE NOW: https://t.co/pHbyGYYr1C — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) March 12, 2021

