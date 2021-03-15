Biden’s border crisis: Sheriff said the border is wide open









A wall was already paid for but Biden stopped construction anyway. That one action opened up the border. It has been the largest crime scene in the country, and the largest humanitarian problem, according to Arizona Sheriff Daniels. President Trump stopped it in 2019, and now it’s back to what it was.

The border is wide open based on the political, administrative decisions made by the Biden administration.

It was under control.

This is complete insanity.

Watch more, it’s horrific:

