You won’t believe what Pelosi is blaming DJT for now









You won’t believe this latest claim by Speaker Pelosi. She says Donald Trump is responsible for the problem [Democrats created] at the border.

Democrats basically won’t allow deportations and they eliminated the Remain in Mexico policy. Democrats are doing that. However, Nancy can say anything she wants because she is never accountable for a thing. No one will buck her. Nancy is feared by all because she is vindictive.

“This is a humanitarian challenge to all of us,” Pelosi said Sunday morning during an appearance on ABC.

“What the administration has inherited is a broken system at the border, and they are working to correct that in the children’s interest,” she said, adding that the Biden administration is effecting “a transition from what was wrong before to what is right.”

Pelosi added that she is “so pleased” that Biden has sent the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the border to help handle the influx of migrants.

FEMA is for emergencies but Pelosi won’t admit that.

What:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls the surge of migrant children crossing the Southern border “a humanitarian challenge,” adding that the Biden administration has inherited a “broken system at the border.” https://t.co/UNXhabLMfs pic.twitter.com/on69lT7LLX — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 14, 2021

