Psaki can’t say why FEMA is activated when there’s no emergency

Peter Doocy, a reporter for Fox News, asked Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki why FEMA is deployed if there is no emergency at the border. FEMA is the Federal EMERGENCY Management Agency. Psaki just does her usual circumvention in this clip. She’s a propagandist, nothing more.
Watch:
This is just foreplay for the real screwing of the United States. I waiting for Traitor Joe’s Executive Order that makes all Illegal Aliens presently in the country US Citizens and all future Illegal Aliens automatically US Citizens. It won’t mater what the Courts Say, the Damage will be Catastrophic and Civil War will follow. I’ve been telling people since the 1960’s that Democrats are dangerous. They have finally gotten the message, but I fear it’s too late. The United States will be no longer be united in my life time and I’m a Senior Citizen. The best outcome is for the Heartland to through the Communist States out. Throw California out and the rest of the Communist will get in line because without the Heartland, California will become a 3rd World hell hole almost overnight! The inland part of the State will beg to come back instantly. On the coast, I suspect they will turn to China!
The replacements are no longer playing along nicely with the civnat.
Brazen get some mouthing off and weapon slide pullback is going on as part of the unity.
They expect whitey to pack up and move from their mommygov conquered zone.
We are in extremely dangerous waters and it could be a Rwanda/Bosnia/Serbia hell on earth as part of the burn it all down better plan.
O/T-local enemedia (CCP) just reported that domestic violence went up 113% in the past year and it was blamed on the Plandemic.
It also should some enlightened evolved government worker being saying we must find a way to make sure that this never happens again.
A domestic violence free zone sign? Free sno cones passed out by the poleece?
Midnight basketball league?