Biden’s brother is also under FBI investigation, they kept that from the American people

According to Politico, there is more to the Hunter Biden investigation. It’s far more extensive than simple tax issues.
On Wednesday, Hunter Biden said he had been contacted about a tax investigation out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware.
In addition to Delaware, the securities fraud unit in the Southern District of New York also scrutinized Hunter Biden’s finances, according to the person with direct knowledge of the investigation. The person said that, as of early last year, investigators in Delaware and Washington were also probing potential money laundering and Hunter Biden’s foreign ties.
We knew in October that he was under investigation for money laundering. The NY Post knew too and were vilified for reporting about the Hunter laptop. The Hunter laptop was in FBI hands for over a year. Social media and the MSM wouldn’t allow anyone to talk about it – they are so corrupt. They’re Stalinist garbage.
They wanted to be sure corrupt Bidens made it to the White House.
Joe can pardon his son.
In addition, Joe’s brother James is under investigation. Joe can pardon him too.
Federal authorities in the Western District of Pennsylvania are conducting a criminal investigation of a hospital business in which Joe Biden’s brother James was involved.
Federal officials have asked questions about James Biden’s role in the business, according to a second person with direct knowledge of that investigation, who said it remains ongoing.
They kept this secret deliberately. Americans weren’t allowed to know about the corruption, and make a reasoned decision about who to vote for.
Just the same, Joe’s son and brother will probably never be held accountable.
We’ll see if anything come from it. At the moment I don’t believe anything DOJ or FBI says or supposedly does and very cautious about what any AG or District Attorney. Our country has a cancer! I bet many Americans feel that way.
They had to wait until after the Big Steal to retrieve it from the memory hole for the good of the collective.
This is nothing but more DOJ propaganda.
The DOJ knows about the major crimes going on in general. It sets up mock investigations so that later if something is exposed it can then pretend it has been investigating the entire time. Other tactics are used to obscure the criminal obstruction, such as secrecy must be obtained since the subject is under investigation, so the public is told little or nothing.
These recent DOJ releases are merely distractions from the DOJ participation in the election coup. The intent is to fool the public into believing the DOj is on our side when we can see directly in front fo our faces that it is not.