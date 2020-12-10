Morocco and Israel peace! All this winning is getting sickening

Another Muslim country has made peace with Israel in what can only be described as a brilliant achievement by the Trump administration. All of these countries are afraid the Biden administration will give hegemony to Iran.

Fake president elect Joe Biden has already promised to cancel the agreements.

President Trump wrote on Twitter:

Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!

Morocco recognized the United States in 1777. It is thus fitting we recognize their sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

He is a class act. Joe is senile and far-left.

THE DEAL

This is the fourth Arab-Israeli agreement in four months. As part of the deal announced near the end of Trump’s term, the United States will recognize Morocco’s claim over the disputed Western Sahara region, AP News Service reported.

Trump said Israel and Morocco would restore diplomatic and other relations, including the immediate reopening of liaison offices in Tel Aviv and Rabat and the eventual opening of embassies. U.S. officials said there would be joint overflight rights for airlines.

The White House said Trump and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI had agreed that Morocco would “resume diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel and expand economic and cultural cooperation to advance regional stability.”

The U.S. will recognize Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara, the former Spanish territory in North Africa where a long-running dispute has confounded international negotiators for decades. Trump noted that Morocco had been the first country to recognize the United States as an independent nation just a year after the U.S. declared its independence from Britain in 1776.

