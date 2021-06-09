Biden’s budget raises national debt to $44 trillion in 10 years barring disasters



















Joe Biden’s fantastical budget pays off allies and runs up the national debt to $44 trillion in ten years. Brian Riedl of The Manhattan Institute goes through the horrifying numbers.

The Biden budget adds five trillion in spending on top of the five trillion spent on the stimulus, which was largely just payoffs, bailouts, and welfare.

And there’s another five trillion to come up in new proposals.

It’s actually 12 trillion in new spending over 10 years. That’s eight times more than the Trump tax cuts the Democrats said we couldn’t afford. And there are big corporate welfare payoffs if they do what they’re told.

If the entire budget is adopted, the national debt at the end of ten years will be $44 trillion.

You’d better pray there are no more pandemics or wars.

