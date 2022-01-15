Biden’s Business Associates, the CCP, Lock Down Another Port

China found a few more COV cases at the Port of Ningbo so they are going to shut it down for three more weeks. Happy Stagflation! People should be very concerned about the Joe-Hunter Biden ties to Chinese Communists.

The administration has mismanaged COVID-19 with arbitrary vaccine mandates at shipping ports and for truck drivers. It’s made it difficult to operate shipping ports.

In reaction to the much milder Omicron variant, the CCP has decided to shut down major shipping ports, which will further disrupt the supply chain problem.

Zerohedge reported on the coming Biden crisis on Thursday. The effects of restrictions in China as the country maintains its COVID-zero policy “are starting to hit supply chains in the region.” China closes ports over very few COVID.

Congestion is mounting at the world’s largest port in Shanghai as ships reroute to the location to avoid bottlenecks at nearby facilities that have suspended or limited operations due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Bloomberg reported. The backlogs have been exacerbated by an increase of outbreaks across the country, leaving many ports and freight companies understaffed and functioning at reduced capacity.

According to Bloomberg, many companies have started mandating strict testing protocols in advance of the Chinese New Year next month, further slowing operations. An outbreak in Shenzhen, for example, has left a queue of ships as workers seek treatment and testing, leading officials to start restricting goods from entering the port.

Meanwhile, in Tianjin, trucking capacity is estimated to be running at half its standard output, after workers were ordered to take a half-day off work for required testing, Bloomberg reported.

Delays will worsen.

HSBC economists are warning that the world economy could be headed for the “mother of all” supply chain shocks if the highly infectious omicron variant which is already swamping much of the global economy spreads across Asia, especially China, at which point disruption to manufacturing will be inevitable.

“Temporary, one would hope, but hugely disruptive all the same” in the next few months, they wrote in a research note this week first noted by Bloomberg.

This will likely drive up inflation.

We still have serious backlogs at the Cali ports. They simply hide the ships 50 miles from port.

We have a RED TO RED pipeline with oppressive CCP restrictions to oppressive Cali restrictions.

