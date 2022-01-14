YouTube Temporarily Suspends Dan Bongino for Questioning Masks

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino was temporarily suspended and demonetized by YouTube for questioning “mask fascists.” Why don’t they suspend the CDC for questioning cloth masks? Just wondering.

The Bongino Report announced on Twitter on Friday that the platform suspended Bongino for violating the site’s COVID-19 misinformation policy.

“YouTube just suspended Dan’s channel for daring to question the mask fascists. I guess they were waiting for an apology from us. But that’s not quite how it worked out for them. Here’s Dan’s email to ‘Coco’ at YouTube telling them to plant a big wet kiss on his ass,” The Bongino Report tweeted Friday.

YouTube’s COVID-19 policy specifically prohibits content denying the effectiveness of wearing masks.

The video was Bongino’s first “strike” under the policy, resulting in a one-week suspension from posting.

