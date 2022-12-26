Biden’s Christmas Message Leaves Out Jesus Christ

Biden read his teleprompter Christmas speech today without mentioning Jesus Christ. One of his atheist speech writers must have written this one. Then he called for unity, hoping we will drain the poison in our politics. Biden is the poison in our politics.

Watch:

Here’s the lovely couple pretending to be caught in the act of decorating a tree.


John Vieira
John Vieira
19 minutes ago

Freaksville…two of it’s prominent citizens…

0
Reply
