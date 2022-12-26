Biden’s Christmas Message Leaves Out Jesus Christ

Biden read his teleprompter Christmas speech today without mentioning Jesus Christ. One of his atheist speech writers must have written this one. Then he called for unity, hoping we will drain the poison in our politics. Biden is the poison in our politics.
Watch:
Here’s the lovely couple pretending to be caught in the act of decorating a tree.
Dr. Jill and Joe Biden pretending to decorate a Christmas tree.
There is a perfectly good window where the tree could be placed but the Bidens appear to want one that blocks a door.
Also, who helped Joe up that ladder? pic.twitter.com/KIYrAsyopQ
— Suzanne (@MayKelly) December 25, 2022
Freaksville…two of it’s prominent citizens…