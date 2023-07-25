Biden’s Coming for Gas Generators, Dishwashers, Water Heaters

After seeking to reduce the use of gas stoves and water heaters, the Biden administration proposed a rule to ban the sale of almost all portable gas generators. Some experts say it would be disastrous for the millions of Americans who rely on such generators during power outages. They’re also coming for dishwashers, gas-fired water heaters, oil-fired storage water heaters, and gas-fired instantaneous water heaters.

Where I live, Nor’easters and hurricanes can shut down our power for days. We need affordable portable gas generators to keep the basics. I have a sick relative who must have it to live.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has proposed a policy (pdf) that would remove nearly all existing portable gas generators from the market. The new rule restricts the amount of carbon monoxide that generators can emit by forcing these generators to switch off when they reach a certain level of emissions.

Smaller gas generators would have to cut carbon monoxide emissions by 50 percent, and larger generators would have to cut emissions by up to 95 percent.

Nearly every available model will not be in compliance with the new standard.

Once the proposed rules come into effect, manufacturers would have to comply with them in just six months, a process that usually takes several years. The rules would also ban manufacturers from stockpiling noncompliant generators before the new standards are enacted.

MANUFACTURERS WEIGH IN

In a June 28 press release, Susan Orenga, executive director of the Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association, pointed out that CPSC’s proposal will “create a shortage of essential portable generators during regional and national emergencies because it will prevent the sale of portable generators that are currently available on the market.”

“Furthermore, the timing of the CPSC’s proposed changes is particularly concerning, given repeated warnings that two-thirds of North America is currently facing an energy shortfall this summer during periods of high demand,” she said.

In May, the North American Electric Reliability Corp. warned that two-thirds of North America could face blackouts and brownouts between June and September if there are “wide area” heat waves, wildfires, and droughts, and the agency attributed some blame for the problem to the Biden administration’s push for renewable energy.

Maybe they are trying to kill us.

GASLIGHTING

That’s not all!

According to the NY Post, the department is planning to ratchet up the minimum efficiency standards for gas-fired water heaters, oil-fired storage water heaters, and gas-fired instantaneous water heaters.

Officials said the collective efficiency measures were set to save Americans $570 billion over three decades from garbage-in and garbage-out models.

The Department of Energy is also focusing efforts on mandating standards for dishwashers.

“Today’s actions—together with our industry partners and stakeholders—improve outdated efficiency standards for common household appliances, which is essential to slashing utility bills for American families and cutting harmful carbon emissions,” Secretary of Energy and super wealthy Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

The Biden administration anticipates the regulatory plan, set to go into effect by 2029, will save Americans $198 billion and slash CO2 emissions by 501 million metric tons over the next 30 years.

They can’t possibly know that. They make these figures up.

First they came for your gas stoves. Then they came for your dishwashers. Next they came for your water heaters and air conditioners. Now the Biden apparatchiks are coming for your portable gas generators.#Marxists https://t.co/OugUBDJMiW — David Blackmon’s Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) July 22, 2023

Related