Zelensky’s Employee Knew of the Biden Bribery Deals

Peter Schweizer spoke with host Jesse Watters and said that since 2018, they have been fed different stories. They initially said there were no foreign deals. Then they admitted there were, but the Bidens didn’t make any money. That morphed into Joe Biden didn’t know about any of the deals.

Then we heard that Joe Biden didn’t participate in any of the deals. Finally, it’s now that he was not in business with his son.

Hunter Biden got a sweetheart deal with the Chinese private equity fund and was put on the board. Devin Archer got the same slot.

“It’s going to be very, very hard for the Democrats on this committee to do what they did with the whistleblowers, which is argue Joe Biden played no role. The evidence is there, and their defenses keep shifting…”

“Look, the implications for this are huge, Jesse.

If you look at that 1023 form that the FBI released, if that document is true, that document reveals that one of the people that was at those meetings that heard the conversations about bribing the Bidens worked for President Zelensky.

“Who really wants to believe if that meeting took place and that document is accurate that that individual did not go and report to President Zelensky what he heard? And again, if that document is true, who wants to believe that President Zelensky and his administration have not used that as leverage over Joe Biden when it comes to negotiations on Ukraine policy?

“We may all have to start learning the Ukrainian word for ‘compromise’ because this is a very clear indication of how this has shaped this administration’s policy towards Ukraine and also towards China.”

Host Jesse Watters then told him of a report from Business Insider that one of the people who paid for Hunter’s artwork is Elizabeth Naftali, who is not an art collector. She is a Democrat donor and a friend of the Bidens. She donated to the Biden campaign, and Joe appointed her to a cushy government position shortly after Hunter’s art show.

Mr. Schweizer called it the “grift.” He noted that the only product the Bidens have to sell is influence. Hunter’s artwork isn’t worth one million dollars.

