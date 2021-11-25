Waukesha Killer Bragged About Being a Terrorist, Wanted to Kill Whites, Police Say It’s Not Terror

















On social media postings Waukesha terrorist, Darrell Brooks, as we reported, bashed cops, praised Hitler, and called for violence against white people.

One of his posts reflected his desire to kill white people: “LEARNED ND TAUGHT BEHAVIOR!! So when we start bakk knokkin white people TF out ion wanna hear it … the old white ppl 2, KNOKK DEM TF OUT!! PERIOD.”

A lot of the posts were taken down but we caught some before they were all gone as did others.

According to The Sun, in one of Brooks’ rap songs, he boasted about being a “terrorist” and a “killer in the city.” He also claimed that this country was built by blacks and the only thing the whites accomplished was taking the land from its rightful owners.

Brooks faces six charges of murder for the killing of five adults and one child. He injured another 62, many are seriously injured, and many are children.

In other social media posts, Brooks reportedly castigated police officers and compared them to the Ku Klux Klan and “violent street gangs.” Look here and here.

The report added that Brooks also shared anti-Semitic sentiments via a meme that appeared to sympathize with the Black Hebrew Israelite movement.

According to reporting in the Sun, Brooks’ “rap” songs boasted about being a “terrorist” and a “killer in the city.” Brooks shared a variety of his work on Soundcloud, which featured songs with lyrics such as “hope you right with God ’cause casket with you headed for.”

He also penned at least one derogatory song about former President Donald Trump in which he declared “f*** the pigs.”

