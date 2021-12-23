Joe Biden Has a Caveat to Running Again

















During an interview with David Muir on ABC News, Joe Biden added a caveat to his running again for President.

“Yes, but look, I’m a great respecter of fate,” Biden answered. “Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now—if I’m in good health—then, in fact, I would run again.”

Muir asked him about running again against Donald Trump.

“You’re trying to tempt me now?” Biden replied. “Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump if he were the nominee? That would increase the prospect of running.”

Pres. Biden to @DavidMuir on running for re-election and a possible rematch against Donald Trump: "Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That’ll increase the prospect of running." https://t.co/TdWzae5hd3 pic.twitter.com/We8y9t0QG5 — ABC News (@ABC) December 22, 2021

