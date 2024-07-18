The Wicked Victoria Nuland: DJT Will Never Be President

Victoria Nuland doesn’t think Donald Trump will be president and said it again three days before the assassination attempt. Nuland said if that is what Putin is betting on, he is mistaken.

She has a way of saying things that come true. A good example of that is her insistence that the Nord Stream pipeline would not continue, and then the administration likely blew it up.

Her husband, Robert Kagan, has written vicious pieces about Donald Trump, depicting him as a dictator while calling for the abolition of the Electoral College as it currently exists.

Kagan wrote an article suggesting Trump be killed, as was Julius Caesar. The photo shows the top half of Caesar’s bust, and the bottom is of Donald Trump.

If Trump is Caesar, Biden is Caligula and Nero combined. Biden and his team are shutting down the 1st Amendment, illegally censoring us, trying to take away our right to self-defense, destroying privacy, running roughshod over the Constitution, opening our borders so they can get a one-party state, obliterating due process, trashing attorney-client privilege and executive privilege, extending the statute of limitations on rape so a lunatic could sue Trump for an unprovable rape in a dressing room nearly 40 years before, and let’s not forget the wars the team loves or the bad economy they create.

Israpundit said they want to repeat what they did to Kennedy.

Her venomous comment in the clip below is replete with lies. She’s a wicked creature who loves war and doesn’t seem to care how many Ukrainians and Russians die.

Victoria Nuland said Putin would have ‘an unpleasant surprise’ if he was counting on Trump’s victory The American diplomat made this statement three days before the assassination attempt on the Republican presidential candidate, which occurred at a rally in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/WFvGQYqchL — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) July 17, 2024