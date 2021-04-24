Biden’s cratering on Iran sanctions, gotta get back into that bad nuke deal









Joe Biden intends to cave on sanctions to get the U.S. back into the bad nuclear deal with Iran which allows them to get the bomb. It also doesn’t deal with missiles. We will now see the White House lie to make it seem as if we have no choice but to end the sanctions. State Department spokesperson Ned Price is a liar and is now saying the U.S. sanctions on Iran are illegal.

A nuclear weapon in the hands of religious fascists should never be allowed. The nuclear deal does not accomplish that.

Iran is demanding that the U.S. lift all sanctions against it as the first step in negotiations. Biden will do it, but he is constrained by the fact that Trump, in addition to reinstating old sanctions imposed against Iran for developing its nuclear program, imposed hundreds of new ones that are unrelated to that program.

These sanctions were imposed because Iran sponsored terrorism and waged war by proxy in the region. They include sanctions on Iran’s Central Bank and the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as terrorists.

The Iran nuclear deal lifted only nuclear-related sanctions. Thus, a U.S. return to the deal would not entail lifting a great many new sanctions.

If the Biden administration was a serious one, they would use the new sanctions as leverage. The Biden administration sees them as complications.

While the sanctions didn’t work to topple the regime, they did weaken Iran and its ability to wage terror. Biden is willing to forfeit that minimal advantage for a deal that allows Iran to get the bomb in several years.

Watch:

Matthew Lee (@APDiploWriter) is one of the few real reporters in Washington. After Biden’s State Dept Spox, Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) boldly claims U.S. sanctions on Iran are illegal, Lee asks him to cite one specific example. It doesn’t go well. pic.twitter.com/RrKBTqVsTM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 23, 2021

US STRATCOM casually tweeted about possible nuclear war but we are told to calm down, this is just routine.

#USSTRATCOM Posture Statement Preview: The spectrum of conflict today is neither linear nor predictable. We must account for the possibility of conflict leading to conditions which could very rapidly drive an adversary to consider nuclear use as their least bad option. pic.twitter.com/4Oe7xkl05L — US Strategic Command (@US_Stratcom) April 20, 2021

