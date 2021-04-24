Wokeism is the new communism









Cancel culture and Wokeism was clearly seen in Maoist China at the beginning of their revolution. We are at the beginnings of the same revolution.

The CCP had problems at first because they felt they should have led a cultural revolution first. Before people can accept the economic revolution, the history, traditional values, religion, all that is valued must be erased or defiled.

Today we see parallels in the United States to the Chinese cultural revolution.

This clip starts with the CCP-style “struggle sessions” and ends with the bizarre demands:

