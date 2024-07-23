Elon Musk: Puberty Blockers Took Away His Son

Elon Musk sat down with Jordan Peterson for an interview for over two hours. He said his son Xavier is ‘dead’ after going on puberty blockers.

“They call it deadnaming for a reason; my son Xavier is dead.” Musk now has a “trans’ daughter.

He went on to explain:

“ It happened to one of my older boys, um, where I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,” Musk said in a recent Daily Wire interview.

“This was before I had really any understanding of what was going on, and then we had COVID going on. And so there was a lot of confusion. And… I was told, oh, you know, say, ‘Everyone might commit suicide if, if you don’t.’”

“That was a lie right from the outset. Incredibly evil,” Musk said. “And I agree with you that people that have been promoting this should go to prison.”

Musk wasn’t told “that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs,” Musk said.

“And so, I lost my son, essentially.”

Musk’s trans daughter, 20, one of six he had with first wife Justine Wilson, legally changed her gender to female and name to Vivian Jenna Wilson in 2022, dropping Musk’s last name and saying in court filings she “no longer wishes to be related” to Musk “in any way.”

Peterson said psychiatrists involved in enabling minors to transition were “contemptible cowards” and compared them to “the Nazis.”

Musk agreed. He said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stance on the issue was part of the reason he moved his company headquarters out of California.

Musk addd: “So-called gender-affirming care is a terrible euphemism, that’s for sure. It’s child mutilation and sterilization under the guise of gender-affirming care.”

JUST IN: Elon Musk says his son is “dead” thanks to the woke mind virus after he was put on puberty blockers, says he vowed to “destroy the woke mind virus after that.” “I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys… This was before I had… pic.twitter.com/wfWztIziTs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 22, 2024