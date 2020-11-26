Biden’s DHS pick sold Green Cards to Communist Chinese nationals

Joe Biden’s pick for Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, was selling Green Cards [a path to citizenship] to Communist Chinese nationals. Rich Democrats wanted them to do it. Now, why would that be?

How can he defend the homeland?

Alejandro Mayorkas was found by Barack Obama’s Inspector General to be guilty of selling Green Cards to Chinese nationals on behalf of rich, democratic donors. He is disqualified from leading the Department of Homeland Security. pic.twitter.com/8XsPdvn30G — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) November 25, 2020