Michigan kraken: ‘massive election fraud,’ foreign intrusions’

Pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell filed lawsuits in Georgia and in Michigan late Wednesday night, alleging a massive voter fraud scheme in those states that “rigged” the presidential election in favor of presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

The Georgia suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, named as defendants Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and state election board officials.

The 75-page complaint alleges “massive election fraud” in violation of Michigan’s Elections Code and the U.S. Constitution.

Both suits target voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems, which are used in 28 states. The Georgia complaint asserts that the election fraud scheme relied primarily on “old-fashioned ballot stuffing.”

THE MICHIGAN LAWSUIT

Attorney Sidney Powell claims that “hundreds of thousands of illegal, ineligible, duplicate, or purely fictitious ballots” enabled by “massive election fraud” enabled Joe Biden to win.

The 75-page complaint (pdf) filed in Michigan alleged “massive election fraud” throughout the state in violation of Michigan’s Elections Code and the U.S. Constitution. She said exhibits would follow.

“The scheme and artifice to defraud was for the purpose of illegally and fraudulently manipulating the vote count to manufacture an election of Joe Biden as president of the United States,” the suit contends.

Powell said the most “troubling, insidious, and egregious ploy” involved “a systemic adaptation of old-fashioned ‘ballot-stuffing.’”

Wayne County and Detroit were the worst, she said, thanks to the direction by Michigan state election officials.

It noted that the “same pattern of election fraud and voter fraud writ large occurred in all the swing states with only minor variations” in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin.

The complaint cited eyewitness and expert testimony to allege that there were enough ballots identified to overturn and reverse the election results.

Powell said the entire election process was “riddled with fraud, illegality, and statistical impossibility.”

The suit claimed that election software and hardware from Dominion Voting Systems used by the Michigan Board of State Canvassers helped facilitate the fraud.

“The Dominion systems derive from the software designed by Smartmatic Corporation, which became Sequoia in the United States,” the complaint reads.

“Smartmatic and Dominion were founded by foreign oligarchs and dictators to ensure computerized ballot-stuffing and vote manipulation to whatever level was needed to make certain Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez never lost another election,” it added, citing a whistleblower’s affidavit alleging that the Smartmatic software was used to manipulate Venezuelan elections in favor of Chavez.

“A core requirement of the Smartmatic software design ultimately adopted by Dominion for Michigan’s elections was the software’s ability to hide its manipulation of votes from any audit,” the complaint alleged.

One section of the complaint said that a former U.S. Military Intelligence expert had analyzed the Dominion software system and concluded that the system and software “were certainly compromised by rogue actors, such as Iran and China.”

The lawsuit is filed against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and the Michigan board of state canvassers.

Plaintiffs in the civil action are six registered Michigan voters and nominees of the Republican Party to the electoral college.

Dominion released a statement on Wednesday saying: “Claims that Dominion deleted or switched votes are completely false. Dominion systems are 100 percent auditable.”