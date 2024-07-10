Biden’s Doctor Can’t Speak to the Press: He’s Too Young

The White House spokesperson KJP and the White House doctor, a Biden business partner and donor, said Biden only saw a neurologist during his physical in February. However, the White House now admits he saw a neurologist a month before the physical in January. It was later incorporated into his physical.

So, he saw a neurologist separately, but the White House and KJP lied or they all have dementia?

Before this, KJP and the White House only had them as part of his physical examinations which took place in November 2021, February 2023, and February 2024. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president “has seen a neurologist three times — no more than that.”

A neurologist has been to the White House eight times in eight months.

Reporters would like to hear from Dr. O’Connor in the flesh.

CBS News reported:

But the White House has had to backtrack or correct statements several times this week. On Tuesday, Jean-Pierre said Walter Reed neurologist Dr. Kevin Cannard’s January visit to the White House, as recorded in White House visitor logs, was not for the purpose of the president’s health. But late Tuesday night, after the Associated Press reported that Cannard had indeed met with the president in January, she revised her statement.

“Because the date was not mentioned in the question, I want to be clear that the January 17th meeting between Dr. O’Connor and Dr. Cannard was for the president’s physical. It was one of the three times the president has seen Dr. Cannard, each time for his physical. The findings from each exam have been released to the public.”

When they have to keep correcting themselves, they sound like liars.

In February, a reporter asked why Dr. O’Connor wouldn’t come to the podium, and she said, “The president said they thought he was too young.”

On February 28, 2024, when talking about Biden’s physical White House Press Sec. Jean-Pierre said that the neurologist had been part of the team that examined Biden at Walter Reed earlier that day. So was Jean-Pierre lying then or is she lying now about the January 17th visit? https://t.co/hRCUjTCXbE pic.twitter.com/wjWNP9h84t — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) July 10, 2024

Well, he’s not in his dotage yet.

O’Connor must appear before reporters, Congress, or both. It won’t happen.

HOLY CRAP The White House blatantly lied about Biden’s mental exam 1. KJP and the WH doctor claimed Biden didn’t see a neurologist outside of his annual physical (February) 2. Now the WH admits Biden saw the neurologist separately, in JANUARY pic.twitter.com/CjfGpuLTbf — John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 10, 2024