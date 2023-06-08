Biden’s DOE Rules Will Take Up to 60% of Gas Furnaces Off the Market

Fox News reports up to 60% of all residential gas furnaces on the market would be banned under new radical proposals [by the totalitarians in power] because people won’t be able to afford them.

Some will freeze and die.

This is a decree from unelected bureaucrats. Who permitted them to do this? To make it worse, the media is giving people the wrong impression, and they won’t know what will hit them.

The Bidenistas are finalizing new regulations that severely restrict the furnaces you can buy. Aside from the cost, it will take 40-60% off the market.

“The efficiency standard would effectively outlaw non-condensing furnaces, and condensing alternatives would be the only ones available,” Lieberman said. “Those are more efficient, but they cost more. And installation costs could be a big problem for some houses that are not compatible with condensing furnaces,” reports Fox.

Under the proposed regulations, DOE would require furnaces to achieve an annual fuel utilization efficiency (AFUE) of 95% by 2029, meaning manufacturers would only be allowed to sell furnaces that convert at least 95% of fuel into heat within six years. The current market standard AFUE for a residential furnace is 80%.

These furnaces will also cost more to maintain. It’s a one-size fits all debacle.

DOE’s proposed new rule would go into effect in 2029 and require gas furnaces to be 95% fuel efficient. The media claims it’s only getting rid of less-efficient furnaces and will save $30 billion over 30 years. In 30 years, no one can come back and hold them accountable.

The next rule will likely be to ban them all. Their goal is no fossil fuels.

