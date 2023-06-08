Presidential Candidate Pence on DJT: “No One Is Above the Law”

If Michael Pence had even a sliver of a chance to win the presidency, he lost it during the CNN town hall.

When asked about investigations into former President Donald Trump, Pence said, “no one is above the law,” but that indicting a former president sends a terrible message to the world. As for Ukraine, he criticized his former boss for once calling Vladimir Putin a “genius.”

Pence used the Democrat and the Democrat media talking points – not good.

He also acted like he didn’t know the facts of Donald Trump’s case and tried to make himself look caring by saying he hoped the former president isn’t indicted.

“I don’t know the facts of the former president’s case… but what we’ve got to have in this country is equal treatment under the law,” Pence said in CNN’s town hall.

“I was very troubled last summer when for the first time in history, there was a search warrant executed at the home of a former president of the United States,” he said.

Pence said he hoped the investigation moved “forward without the dramatic and drastic and divisive step of indicting a former president of the United States. We’ve got to find a way to move our country forward and restore confidence in equal treatment under the law in this country.”

PENCE IS PREDICTABLE AND INEFFECTIVE

He didn’t mention the open borders insofar as I know, and he wasn’t asked about it. That’s truly a disgrace. He’s a coward.

Predictably, he’ll keep things the same in Ukraine and he’ll build up the military in case of encounters with China. He’s a neo-con without the con. He’s no conservative, except he’s pro-life. It’s up to the states to deal with abortion now, not the president.

He’s concerned about shutting down TikTok, the least of our problems. We saw how ineffective he was on the COVID panel. He’s just not up to the job.

Related