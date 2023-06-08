Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Visits the Border

Robert F. Kennedy is in Yuma, Arizona.

“We’ve watched about 150 people come across in the last hour,” Robert Kennedy said. “The first group was about 50 or 60 people from Africa, from West Africa. This group that is filing behind me right now; we interviewed many of them. They’re from Peru, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, India, China, Tibet, Nepal, and all together, people have come across right here from 117 nations…

“In three years, in total, 7 million people have come across the border illegally into our country, and from here, they’re put on these buses and they’re brought to the Border Patrol station where they’re processed. After four or five days, they’re released on their own reconnaissance into our country. And most of them are never seen or heard from again.

“And the stories that we heard from these people are absolutely heartbreaking. This is a humanitarian crisis because of the understanding across the globe that we now have an open border. There are people being drawn here. They’re being abused on their way. There are all kinds of just horrific, terrible, terrible stories. And this is not a good thing for our country. It’s not a good thing for these people, and it is unsustainable.”

[Emphasis added]

[Can we all agree that Biden and his staff are traitors?]

At 2 am this morning, I visited the border outside of Yuma, Arizona where thousands of migrants are crossing the border each week. You have to see it with your own eyes. #Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/Fbl4mPr44A — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 6, 2023

