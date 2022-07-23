Energy Secretary Granholm Is Thrilled About the High Price of Gas

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm couldn’t care less that Americans are being shut out of their cars and travel. She stupidly thinks eliminating all fossil fuels is an outstanding achievement. Doing it by manipulation and tyranny isn’t a problem for her.
It doesn’t matter that most Americans don’t want this.
Granholm says, “We’re witnessing the beginning of one of the most significant events in human history… It can’t progress fast enough.”
We see destruction around the world over these policies, but she’s oblivious. The suffering doesn’t affect her. It only affects the average working man and woman.
She thinks the transition to alternative energy can’t happen fast enough. We think the transition to a new administration can’t happen fast enough.
She’s tone-deaf. This first clip would make a good ad for Republicans.
NEW – Biden’s Energy Secretary: “We’re witnessing the beginning of one of the most significant events in human history.”pic.twitter.com/3CQ2PYwBPT
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 22, 2022
This next clip is cute. Does he give him his blanky too? This is the damn leader of the free world. Our leaders are imbeciles.
WH Covid Coordinator on Biden:
“He slept well last night, he ate his breakfast and lunch — fully! He actually showed me his plate” pic.twitter.com/jeCrCsagBx
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 22, 2022
Jennifer Granholm, born a Canadian, educated in very liberal California, (Cal-Berkeley), became an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan in 1991 and thus a plague on Michigan politics through attachment to Democrat controlled Wayne County.
Ironically, both California and Michigan fairly early realised the importance of individual transport through automobiles, Michigan because auto manufacturing was a big thing (the first expressway was built in Detroit) and California because of transportation needs.
Yet for Jennifer the practical and common sense economics didn’t seem to register. Rather political power mixed with unrealistic political idealism of the left became the guiding force. She fits well as an elitist member in Biden’s new world order.
Don’t expect this leopard to change her spots. She is a dangerous destructive political animal.