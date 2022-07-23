Energy Secretary Granholm Is Thrilled About the High Price of Gas

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm couldn’t care less that Americans are being shut out of their cars and travel. She stupidly thinks eliminating all fossil fuels is an outstanding achievement. Doing it by manipulation and tyranny isn’t a problem for her.

It doesn’t matter that most Americans don’t want this.

Granholm says, “We’re witnessing the beginning of one of the most significant events in human history… It can’t progress fast enough.”

We see destruction around the world over these policies, but she’s oblivious. The suffering doesn’t affect her. It only affects the average working man and woman.

She thinks the transition to alternative energy can’t happen fast enough. We think the transition to a new administration can’t happen fast enough.

She’s tone-deaf. This first clip would make a good ad for Republicans.

NEW – Biden’s Energy Secretary: “We’re witnessing the beginning of one of the most significant events in human history.”pic.twitter.com/3CQ2PYwBPT — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 22, 2022

This next clip is cute. Does he give him his blanky too? This is the damn leader of the free world. Our leaders are imbeciles.

WH Covid Coordinator on Biden: “He slept well last night, he ate his breakfast and lunch — fully! He actually showed me his plate” pic.twitter.com/jeCrCsagBx — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 22, 2022

