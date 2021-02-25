Biden’s extreme transgender health care agenda









Soon-to-be Assistant Secretary HHS Dr. Rachel Levine’s in favor of stopping puberty chemically, with puberty blockers. Podcaster Steve Crowder says in the clip below that it’s bad science. He gives reasons.

The doctor is a flat earther when it comes to science.

Over 40% of transgenders are suicidal and it’s worse for children on puberty blockers. It’s not likely the result of society’s views as they would have us believe, Crowder says.

The estrogen in men does cause cancer in many of them for one thing.

It’s a good discussion that we are not allowed to have.

Go to -37:00:

