Biden’s Fact Sheet to Accompany His Stark Warning

Joe Biden’s cabal will take action to deal with the — so far — non-threatening Omicron variant.
- The cabal plans to deploy military doctors and medical professionals to hospitals and help increase beds.
- They will deploy hundreds of ambulances and medical teams.
- Remove critical supplies from the national stockpile.
- Set up testing sites and distribute 500 million free at-home test kits.
- Utilize the federal production act to speed up production.
- Set up vaccination sites everywhere.
- Allow pharmacy surges anywhere.
It certainly seems like an expensive overreaction, but Joe has money to spare as the Feds keep those printing presses rolling!
Fact Sheet President Biden New Actions to Protect Americans and Help Communities and Hospitals Battle Omic… by MaurA D on Scribd