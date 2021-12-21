Omicron Makes Up 73% of Cases & Could Spell the End of the Pandemic

















The omicron variant now makes up 73.2 percent of the cases in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated figures released on Monday.

It is mild and no one in the US has died from it. Very few around the world have died from it, and it may well signal the end of the pandemic. It’s not a pandemic if no one is dying. The few who have died in other countries had other medical conditions.

Dr. Atlas says Omicron could be good news:

Omicron does spread easily and quickly. Natural immunity will develop.

The government bureaucratic ‘experts’ say you must get double vaccinated and boostered.

President Biden will give a ‘stark warning’ speech on Tuesday about the mild variant to update the nation on his plans for fighting the variant.

“This is not a speech about locking the country down,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. “This is a speech outlining and being direct and clear with the American people about the benefit of being vaccinated, the steps we’re going to take to increase access and to increase testing, and the risks posed to unvaccinated individuals.”

Reports of long lines for testing and pharmacies sold out of rapid tests have surfaced ahead of the holidays and as the variant spreads.

The White House took some criticism from experts in recent weeks for a plan to allow people to be reimbursed for rapid tests through their private health insurance, given that people would still have to pay an upfront cost, and the tests can still be hard to find.

Biden will make 500,000,000 COVID at-home tests available for free because money is no object in the land of the bankrupted and overtaxed.

