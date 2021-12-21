Manchin Could Vote for BBB- with Conditions- After WH Did “Inexcusable Things” in BBB

















Not having any fight coming from the McConnell-led Republicans, we have to rely on Democrats Joe Manchin and Kristen Sinema to save us from the socialist BBB bill. While they are both fairly left-wing, they do have some problems with the welfare-climate bill.

Manchin on Monday, who said he would definitely not vote for the socialist BBB bill, now sees a way forward.

PRESSURE FROM EVERY DIRECTION

Senator Manchin is getting pressured by the communists on the Squad and other progressive Democrats and, remarkably, the coal miner’s union.

“Our entire democracy is on the line,” tweeted the mindless and hysterical congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday. “We, as always, are here to fight for this agenda. What matters most to us is that it gets done,” she added. “But we cannot just shrug our shoulders and accept this as some Charlie Brown moment.”

“So we need to get back in there and get this s*** done. Period.”

Why would anyone listen to her?

The coal miner’s union said the bill includes an extension of a fund that provides benefits to coal miners suffering from black lung disease, which expires at the end of the year.

The UMWA also touted tax incentives that encourage manufacturers to build facilities in coalfields that would employ thousands of miners who lost their jobs, the Hill reports.

They’ve been bought. The jobs will never materialize because they are never “shovel ready” and there is an imbecile at the helm.

We find this plea remarkable since BBB destroys our energy sector.

The White House is infuriated with him. Psaki put out a statement claiming he breached his commitments to the President and his Senate colleagues.

CHANGES THAT COULD GET HIM TO SIGN ON TO BBB

Manchin listed some changes that could get him to change his mind. He wants Democrats to overhaul the US tax code. Trump’s overhaul was reasonable but it’s not likely Democrats would do anything beyond making it ever more progressive.

Manchin wants significantly lower costs of a broader array of prescription drugs vs. the current offering.

He also wants work requirements for benefits, such as expanded child tax credits, as well as a means test that would cut off people making over $200,000 per year.

Manchin’s vision for the child tax credit is at odds with Biden’s pledge to not raise taxes on those earning less than $400,000. Manchin suggested scaling back the tax benefit for those earning between $200,000 and $400,000. He said he didn’t believe that parents who didn’t earn any income should be able to get the credit, a revision that would reverse a change Democrats made to the benefit earlier this year.

Even if those changes are made, Manchin indicated he has other issues with the bill and how it has been pushed through Congress, according to Bloomberg.

The West Virginia liberal also said he wants the bill to be run through several Senate committees that would examine its effects, and he’s also rejected attempts to fast-track “major policy changes” that would bypass the GOP filibuster.

BADGER AND BEAT

“They figured surely to God we can move one person. We surely can badger and beat one person up. Surely we can get enough protesters to make that person uncomfortable enough that they’ll just say, ‘OK I’ll vote for anything,'” Manchin continued. “Well, guess what? I’m from West Virginia. I’m not from where they’re from and they can just beat the living crap out of people and think they’ll be submissive, period.”

“They drove some things, and they put some things out that were absolutely inexcusable. They know what it is, and that’s it,” he says on @HoppyKercheval‘s MetroNews program.

On statewide WV radio, explaining his decision to buck BBB, Manchin says Biden staffers alienated him. “They drove some things, and they put some things out that were absolutely inexcusable. They know what it is, and that’s it,” he says on @HoppyKercheval‘s MetroNews program. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) December 20, 2021

