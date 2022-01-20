Matt Walsh Takes on Two Transgenders During Dr. Phil

M Dowling
People cannot change their sex. What they can change is how they appear. Currently, the extremist gender movement is taking children, who are convinced they’re not the sex they were born with, and mutilating them so they look like a different gender.

Matt Walsh appeared on Dr. Phil and did a good job bringing out the irrationality of transgender thinking.

Matt Walsh tries to get so-called trans-women to define what a woman is and they can’t do it because they have obliterated womanhood so they can say they’re women. The same goes for trans-men.

The Left is criminalizing or shaming the use of pronouns when it comes to transgenders because they know the power of language.
You don’t get your own pronouns and you don’t get to tell me what pronouns I can use:

Why he cares:


