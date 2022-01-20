Matt Walsh Takes on Two Transgenders During Dr. Phil

People cannot change their sex. What they can change is how they appear. Currently, the extremist gender movement is taking children, who are convinced they’re not the sex they were born with, and mutilating them so they look like a different gender.

Matt Walsh appeared on Dr. Phil and did a good job bringing out the irrationality of transgender thinking.

Matt Walsh tries to get so-called trans-women to define what a woman is and they can’t do it because they have obliterated womanhood so they can say they’re women. The same goes for trans-men.

Watch:

Here’s the part on Dr Phil where I demonstrate that the “gender experts” cannot even define the word woman or explain what they mean when they use it pic.twitter.com/7CGcaEUlnj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 19, 2022

The Left is criminalizing or shaming the use of pronouns when it comes to transgenders because they know the power of language.

You don’t get your own pronouns and you don’t get to tell me what pronouns I can use:

Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog: “You don’t get your own pronouns. That’s grammar. That’s language.” pic.twitter.com/RqSVNwRpv0 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 19, 2022

Why he cares:

.@mattwalshblog on why he cares about biology and gender identity: “I care about the truth…I care about children and these insane ideas about gender are being foist on kids…I care about the woman who are having their opportunities stolen from them.” pic.twitter.com/heU145LGGM — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 19, 2022

Related