Biden’s Financial Crimes Unit Hunted MAGA Americans

Rep. Jim Jordan, Chair of the Weaponization Committee, notified Noah Bishoff, former Director of a division of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), that they wanted to interview him about his hunt for terrorists in bank transactions involving MAGAs, Trump, religious items, and small arms.

After January 6, 2021, FinCEN is accused of distributing materials of “typologies” of persons they wanted financial information on. They were looking for terms like “Trump” and “MAGA” in Zelle payment messages. They warned financial institutions of “extremism” indicators that include “transportation charges, such as bus tickets, rental cars, or plane tickets, for travel to areas with no apparent purpose” or “the purchase of books (including religious texts) and subscriptions to other media containing extremist views.”

The letter continued: “In other words, FinCEN urged large financial institutions to comb through the private transactions of their customers for suspicious charges on the basis of protected political and religious expression.”

They even looked for terms like “Small Arms, Sporting and Recreational Goods and Supplies, Cabela’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, among many others.

There was “no criminal nexus” for these transactions, and they “characterized these Americans as potential threat actors.”

Read the letter: 2024-01-17-jdj-to-bishoff-re-ti-request

