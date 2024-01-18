Mitt Romney Insults Trump Voters & Accuses Trump of Rape

Mitt Romney has no respect for the 74 million people who supported Donald Trump and made that clear again today.

CNN’s Manu Raju “Just asked Mitt Romney about Iowa caucus entrance polls showing that a majority of GOP caucusgoers didn’t believe that Joe Biden was elected legitimately.

Romney replied, “I think a lot of people in this country are out of touch with reality and will accept anything Donald Trump tells them. You had a jury that said that Donald Trump raped a woman. And that doesn’t seem to be moving the needle. There’s a lot of things about today’s electorate that I have a hard time understanding.”

Ironically, someone as out of touch as Mitt Romney accuses millions of people of being out of touch. Additionally, Donald Trump wasn’t convicted of rape. He was found civilly liable of sexual abuse.

He’s a very progressive Republican.

In the photo, you can see him marching with the anarchist Black Lives Matter.

Donald Trump saved the dying Republican Party by doing or trying to do what he ran on, something the party of McCain, Romney, Bush didn’t do.

Then there is his niece, Ronna Romney McDaniel. She is a failure. The latest scandal is about Ronna’s RNC treasurer and former RNC chairs collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party.

Watch:

If You Needed One More Reason to Despise Ronna Romney and the

RNC Well Here it Is Natalie Winters- “RNC chair treasures held meeting with Chinese communist party officials to discuss campaign Strategy and China policy.” pic.twitter.com/LaKKh0GaiI — Farm Girl Carrie ‍ (@FarmGirlCarrie) January 15, 2024

Related