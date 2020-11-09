Biden’s first move is to make everyone wear masks all the time

The ignorant millions of Americans voted an imbecile into office who will force all Americans to wear masks all the time, Fox News gleefully reported. He will do it by asking governors to mandate it.

“The future 46th president, however, says if they refuse, then he will go to mayors and county executives and get local masking requirements in place,” Fox reported.

By calling Joe the “future 46th president,” Fox is minimizing Donald Trump.

Anyway, sure, go for it, Joe, and start a revolution.

Sleepy Joe, backed by tyrants, can’t issue a nationwide order but might try at some point just the same.

We still have a Bill of Rights, but maybe not for long under Sleepy Joe. Why do we need to wear masks all the time???

In June, he said he would sign an order forcing all Americans to wear masks.

“The one thing we do know, these masks make a gigantic difference. I would insist that everybody in public is wearing that mask,” he said.

“Anyone to reopen, it would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks,” he continued.

When asked if he would use his federal powers to force nationwide mask-wearing, the 77-year-old responded: “Yes, I would from an executive standpoint, yes I would.”

“I would do everything possible to make it required. The people had to wear masks in public,” he continued.

In mid-October, he was wearing two masks. It’s a virtue-signaling farce. He’s a fraud.

Oh, by the way, Joe, GTH!