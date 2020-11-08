Congrats America! Coastal elites & their underclass will soon rule over us

The coastal elites will rule us with Sleepy Joe in charge. In addition to them, the large numbers of their underclass will have a lot to say.
The elites have nurtured and tricked their underclass into believing they will one day make their lives better. That way, they will keep voting for them.
Democrat socialist policies will never do that, unfortunately, but, hey, they won, didn’t they?
Congratulation @JoeBiden 🥳
