Biden’s First Speech Following the Election

By
M DOWLING
-
2
18

Joe Biden gave a coherent speech today following the election. Biden said they would work on a peaceful transition. Obama said the same thing. He claimed he was transferring power peacefully while undermining Donald Trump in every way possible. Biden won’t do that, but others in his administration will if they can.

Biden promises to fulfill his oath and boasts of his historic presidency. He says nothing can change what they’ve accomplished.

Meanwhile, Democrats are talking about grooming Kamala Harris for the California governorship.

Watch:

REACTIONS FROM THE RIGHT


