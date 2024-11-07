Biden’s First Speech Following the Election

Joe Biden gave a coherent speech today following the election. Biden said they would work on a peaceful transition. Obama said the same thing. He claimed he was transferring power peacefully while undermining Donald Trump in every way possible. Biden won’t do that, but others in his administration will if they can.

Biden promises to fulfill his oath and boasts of his historic presidency. He says nothing can change what they’ve accomplished.

Meanwhile, Democrats are talking about grooming Kamala Harris for the California governorship.

Joe Biden Lame Duck today, Lame Duck yesterday and Lame Duck forever gives a concession speech too? We got to see again whisperer Joe, angry Joe, loud Joe. Joe wants America to know that soon things are really going to get good… We know Joe, that’s why a landslide victory… pic.twitter.com/G8kaPu6AbW — Take a Stand (@keepitwilder) November 7, 2024

REACTIONS FROM THE RIGHT

As one final FU to Obama, Pelosi, and Kamala for forcing him out, Biden just gave his first completely coherent speech in four years. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 7, 2024

Very disappointing to see a movie icon like Harrison Ford claiming Harris is a champion of free speech when we know the Biden-Harris administration pressured Facebook & other social media platforms to actively censor Covid dissenters. pic.twitter.com/8sr6z3bTi3 — David Thunder (@davidjthunder) November 3, 2024

President Biden’s speech right now is solely directed at Democrats and not all Americans. The lack of acknowledgement for all Americans is what led to historic losses for Democrats. They still don’t get it. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) November 7, 2024

Credit to where it’s due. Pres Biden speech just now was gracious & conciliatory. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) November 7, 2024

President Biden calls for the nation to accept President-elect Donald Trump’s victory: “You can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t love your neighbor only when you agree.” https://t.co/hKmvDaDF64 pic.twitter.com/LA1pNdAjJ2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 7, 2024

Unlike Kamala Harris, Biden did not use “FIGHT” language in his address to the American People. I find this to be far more gracious than Kamala’s concession speech. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 7, 2024