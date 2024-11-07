WOW! This Is Crazy! A Job for Elon Musk!

By
M DOWLING
-
1
52

A Job for Elon Musk

About 90% ($1.2B/year) of Federal contracts awarded to NGOs are noncompetitive awards. As of this fiscal year, 21% ($33.1B/year) of Federal contracts are noncompetitive.

In other words, they are giveaways to their favorites.

Note: The above is just the contract awards obligated for the current fiscal year, FY2025, as of October 7th. The numbers will grow as the fiscal year progresses.

In other words, it’s only the beginning. You can be sure there is a lot of wasteful spending here to feather nests.

Also, interesting:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz