WOW! This Is Crazy! A Job for Elon Musk!

A Job for Elon Musk

About 90% ($1.2B/year) of Federal contracts awarded to NGOs are noncompetitive awards. As of this fiscal year, 21% ($33.1B/year) of Federal contracts are noncompetitive.

In other words, they are giveaways to their favorites.

Note: The above is just the contract awards obligated for the current fiscal year, FY2025, as of October 7th. The numbers will grow as the fiscal year progresses.

In other words, it’s only the beginning. You can be sure there is a lot of wasteful spending here to feather nests.

Also, interesting:

Worth noting that far more “billionaires” backed Harris than Trump and she raised almost 50% more money. Nonetheless, America showed that elections aren’t just a function of money and gave Trump a resounding victory! https://t.co/tcQmdnrQw2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2024